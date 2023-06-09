Melissa Baird Sells 9,133 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) COO Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $83,292.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 422,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Melissa Baird also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 5th, Melissa Baird sold 9,133 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $81,192.37.
  • On Friday, May 5th, Melissa Baird sold 19,032 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $229,145.28.
  • On Monday, May 8th, Melissa Baird sold 12,966 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $153,387.78.
  • On Thursday, April 6th, Melissa Baird sold 10,233 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $101,204.37.
  • On Tuesday, April 4th, Melissa Baird sold 20,432 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $205,954.56.
  • On Monday, March 20th, Melissa Baird sold 9,333 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $89,036.82.
  • On Thursday, March 16th, Melissa Baird sold 11,943 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $117,280.26.

Shares of NYSE HIMS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.16. 2,165,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,954. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 0.48. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.07 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on HIMS shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 249.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $949,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 253,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

