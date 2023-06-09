Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.55.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of SMIZF stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. Meliá Hotels International has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $8.37.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

