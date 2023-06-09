Megastar Development (CVE:MDV) Trading Up 10%

Megastar Development Corp. (CVE:MDV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 43,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Megastar Development Trading Up 10.0 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.61 million and a PE ratio of -15.71.
About Megastar Development
Megastar Development Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops base and gold mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It owns a 100% interest in the Ralleau copper-zinc property that comprises 59 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,324 hectares located in Quevillon, Quebec.
Further Reading
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Megastar Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megastar Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.