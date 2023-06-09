Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Trading Down 3.3%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $212.84 and last traded at $214.35. Approximately 83,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 331,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Medpace Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.19 and a 200 day moving average of $206.38. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 720.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 353,955 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 2,058.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 287,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,138,000 after buying an additional 273,887 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 450,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,784,000 after purchasing an additional 228,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Medpace by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,858,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,520,000 after purchasing an additional 220,836 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

