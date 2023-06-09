McGrath RentCorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.
McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. McGrath RentCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.
McGrath RentCorp Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ MGRC opened at $97.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $111.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp
Hedge Funds Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGRC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
- Will NIO Partake In China’s Economic Awakening?
Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.