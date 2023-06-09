McGrath RentCorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NASDAQ:MGRC)

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.465 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

McGrath RentCorp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. McGrath RentCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $5.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $97.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.38 and a 200 day moving average of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $111.70.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Tara Wescott sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $109,572.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,756.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Tara Wescott sold 1,200 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $109,572.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,756.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $127,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGRC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

