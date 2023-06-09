McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stake Lifted by 2Xideas AG

2Xideas AG increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MKC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.64. 435,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.58. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

