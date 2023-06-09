McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $100.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a sell rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.86.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $3,592,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKC. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

