Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Trims Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $875,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH traded up $3.39 on Friday, reaching $493.62. 3,163,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,390. The stock has a market cap of $459.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $492.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

