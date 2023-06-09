Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Sells 231 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its position in Walt Disney by 1,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 30,225 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 85,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1,081.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,714,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,402,675. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.13 and its 200-day moving average is $97.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.