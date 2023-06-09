Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Sells 163 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.50. 344,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,816. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.32. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $215.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.