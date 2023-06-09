Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.06. 1,848,068 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

