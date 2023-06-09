Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,127 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.0% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,258. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.31.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.