Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,100 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,388 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,890 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,862.4% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,867 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,180,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,781,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,848,123. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

