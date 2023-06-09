Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Buys New Shares in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RTO. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rentokil Initial Stock Down 0.8 %

Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement

NYSE:RTO traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. 146,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,618. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $41.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.