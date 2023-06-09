Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $40.68. Approximately 1,999,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 4,618,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.06 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 116.87% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Signal LP purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $971,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,745,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Match Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,838,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,813,000 after acquiring an additional 71,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.