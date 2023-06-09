Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Cut by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after acquiring an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after acquiring an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,858,679,000 after acquiring an additional 40,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,508,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,567,789,000 after acquiring an additional 107,240 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MA traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $370.09. 517,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,812,638. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $373.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.