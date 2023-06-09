Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 289.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivermont Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $7,436,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $424.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,695. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $377.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $428.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.