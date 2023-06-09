Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) Director Norman David Eansor Buys 14,285 Shares

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) Director Norman David Eansor bought 14,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,987.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $292,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of Marker Therapeutics stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.08. 244,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,974. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRKR. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $35,000. AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marker Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications in the United States. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens and kill tumor cells.

