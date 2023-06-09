Mark Asset Management LP Sells 2,597 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mark Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,574 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises about 1.4% of Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 229,502 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $28,041,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,887 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $135.85.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,839 shares of company stock worth $4,738,239 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

