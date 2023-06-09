Mark Asset Management LP Has $791,000 Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Mark Asset Management LP lowered its position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,471,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,412,000 after buying an additional 40,409 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,074,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,929,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,429 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.21. 42,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,018. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.89.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.70 million. Analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $457,719.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 945,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,741,796.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 6,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $457,719.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 945,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,741,796.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 33,283 shares valued at $2,380,266. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

