Mark Asset Management LP Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mark Asset Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the period. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth $513,164,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth $168,058,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,969,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,130,000 after buying an additional 583,057 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $54,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.42.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.49, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $141.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

