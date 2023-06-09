Mark Asset Management LP Buys 14,962 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Mark Asset Management LP increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,925 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the quarter. Lennar makes up approximately 3.1% of Mark Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mark Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Lennar worth $13,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 83.3% during the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 220,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,401,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,119. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.87.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.