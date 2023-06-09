Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) were up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.47 and last traded at $19.42. Approximately 300,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,725,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

MANU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 45.01% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manchester United plc will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Manchester United by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,427 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in Manchester United by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 11,018,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,011,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,233,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,177,000 after acquiring an additional 500,939 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Manchester United by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,869,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 597,906 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Manchester United by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,362,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,120,000 after acquiring an additional 176,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

