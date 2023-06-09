Maiar DEX (MEX) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Maiar DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market cap of $22.40 million and approximately $31,113.55 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00023372 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000111 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00015507 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26,519.50 or 1.00056685 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000637 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $44,997.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.