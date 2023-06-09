Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Holdings Lifted by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 280.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,046 shares during the period. Madison Square Garden Sports makes up 5.5% of Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned about 0.27% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $11,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,823,000 after purchasing an additional 65,240 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,122,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,891 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,763,000 after purchasing an additional 39,362 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 641,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,148,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 516,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,625,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.64. 57,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,304. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $136.61 and a 52-week high of $209.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.26 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 9.00%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David G. Hopkinson sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $79,661.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL). The company’s other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (the AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

