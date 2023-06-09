Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Shares Up 1%

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$12.79 and last traded at C$12.78. 2,714 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 6,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LUGDF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.81.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

Lundin Gold Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0993 per share. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

