Lumi Credits (LUMI) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $251.47 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

