Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 2,292 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,917 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 43,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 294.7% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 143,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 107,501 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 189,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 63,047 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 61,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,139,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,505,588. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

