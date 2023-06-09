Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Sells 1,296 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $8,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,709.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.23. 1,018,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,841. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.61. The company has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

