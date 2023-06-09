Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 1,827 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 77,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 950.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 96,873 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,576,000 after acquiring an additional 201,584 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. The stock had a trading volume of 530,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,317. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

