Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $23.80 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.1% of Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,652,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,216,076. The firm has a market cap of $300.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

