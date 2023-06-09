Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,645 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,932,000 after buying an additional 2,678,614 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,087 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,654,000 after buying an additional 854,044 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,431,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,260. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $266.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

