Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.73 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Lovesac Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $353.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOVE. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lovesac

In related news, Director Sharon M. Leite acquired 5,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $142,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at $189,514.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sharon M. Leite bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $142,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,514.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Lovesac by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lovesac by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

