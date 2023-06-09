Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.0-151.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.30 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.83-$2.24 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LOVE shares. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Lovesac Stock Performance

Shares of LOVE opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $344.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $39.81.

Insider Activity

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Lovesac had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sharon M. Leite bought 5,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $142,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,514.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lovesac by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Lovesac by 32.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

