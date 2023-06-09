Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.73 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $22.69 on Friday. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $39.81. The company has a market cap of $344.80 million, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOVE. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,236,128. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Lovesac news, Director Sharon M. Leite acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.55 per share, for a total transaction of $142,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,514.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 127.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 17,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lovesac by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the first quarter worth $1,631,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lovesac by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

