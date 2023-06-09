Lisk (LSK) Price Reaches $0.79 on Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00002978 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lisk has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $111.95 million and approximately $8.77 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009618 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000292 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002881 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001124 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000958 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,809,725 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

