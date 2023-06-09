Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 551.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,095 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.08% of Lincoln National worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lincoln National by 437.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,676,000 after acquiring an additional 716,860 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 3,490.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 638,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 621,075 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 630.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 691,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after acquiring an additional 596,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly purchased 7,838 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lincoln National Stock Performance

LNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.99. 1,165,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,568,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.77. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $54.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 17.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.38%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also

