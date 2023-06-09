LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 20th.
LightPath Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %
LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.14. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.61.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LightPath Technologies
LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LightPath Technologies (LPTH)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for LightPath Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightPath Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.