LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

LightPath Technologies stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.14. LightPath Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.61.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

