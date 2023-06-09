Life Design Station International (OTCMKTS:LDSI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Life Design Station International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDSI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.35. Life Design Station International shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 3,500 shares traded.
Life Design Station International Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.23.
About Life Design Station International
Life Design Station International, Inc engages in the development and maintenance of internet based platform. Its product allows artists to interface in order to promote, produce, and sell songs and music. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
