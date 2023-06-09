LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Trading Down 0.3%

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating) was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18,500.00 and last traded at $18,500.00. Approximately 2 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 99 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18,550.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18,732.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19,474.47. The company has a market capitalization of $370 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.45.

LICT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of broadband, voice and video services. It offers non regulated services like broadband and voice services, hosted voice services, cellular backhaul and other data transport services, and subscription video and traditional regulated services like local network services and network access services.

