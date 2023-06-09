Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) were down 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 92,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 253,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Liberty Latin America Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,143,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

