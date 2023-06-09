Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 806,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,143,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %
The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.28.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $38,000.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.
