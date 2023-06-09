Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) traded down 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 806,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,143,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, Director International S.C.A. Artal purchased 27,775,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $72,215,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,634,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,449,390.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $38,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain, and Sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

Further Reading

