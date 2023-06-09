LexaGene (CVE:LXG) Stock Price Down 19.2%

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (CVE:LXG – Get Rating) shares were down 19.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 2,135,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,156% from the average daily volume of 170,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

LexaGene Trading Down 19.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$14.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.15.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

