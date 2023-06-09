Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 545.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Leidos by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898 in the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leidos Stock Down 0.2 %

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $82.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

