Kujira Price Hits $0.85 on Top Exchanges (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $92.04 million and approximately $294,985.72 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00003195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Kujira Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.86346813 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $300,420.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

