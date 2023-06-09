Kroger (NYSE:KR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
KR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.
Kroger Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE KR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.76. 4,189,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,346,848. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Kroger has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Kroger
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Kroger by 32.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,317,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Kroger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,500,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,884,000 after acquiring an additional 518,694 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kroger (KR)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.