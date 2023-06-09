Kroger (NYSE:KR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

KR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE KR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.76. 4,189,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,346,848. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Kroger has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Kroger

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 136,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,584,518 in the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Kroger by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Kroger by 32.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,317,000 after buying an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Kroger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,500,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,884,000 after acquiring an additional 518,694 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.