Komodo Market Capitalization Hits $35.55 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000988 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $35.55 million and approximately $703,096.05 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00109648 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00044245 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00026843 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

