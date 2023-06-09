Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Insider Sells $97,580.00 in Stock

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Rating) insider Aaron J. Lehnhardt sold 238,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $97,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Knightscope Stock Performance

Shares of KSCP opened at $0.45 on Friday. Knightscope, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Institutional Trading of Knightscope

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Knightscope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Knightscope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Knightscope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Knightscope in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Knightscope during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope Company Profile

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, builds, deploys, and supports physical security technologies in the United States. The company's solutions combine the physical presence of autonomous security robots (ASR) with real-time on-site data collection and analysis, and a human-machine interface to reduce crime.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.