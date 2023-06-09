Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.78. 726,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 950,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Maxim Group raised shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.

Institutional Trading of Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

(Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes KIO-301, which is designed to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal disease, KIO-101 for patients with Ocular Presentation of Rheumatoid Arthritis, KIO-201 for patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery, and KIO-102.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.