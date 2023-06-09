Kerrisdale Advisers LLC Takes $639,000 Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of FIGS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in FIGS in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

FIGS traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. 1,081,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,385. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.76, a P/E/G ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.49. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FIGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $113,065.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 454,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $113,065.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 454,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 34,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $269,727.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,503,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,875.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,178 shares of company stock worth $1,001,396 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

